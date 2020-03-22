Should Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (HKG:1588) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio?

Today we'll take a closer look at Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (HKG:1588) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

With a five-year payment history and a 5.9% yield, many investors probably find Chanjet Information Technology intriguing. It sure looks interesting on these metrics - but there's always more to the story . Some simple analysis can offer a lot of insights when buying a company for its dividend, and we'll go through this below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Chanjet Information Technology paid out 88% of its profit as dividends. Paying out a majority of its earnings limits the amount that can be reinvested in the business. This may indicate a commitment to paying a dividend, or a dearth of investment opportunities.

With a strong net cash balance, Chanjet Information Technology investors may not have much to worry about in the near term from a dividend perspective.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Chanjet Information Technology has been paying a dividend for the past five years. During the past five-year period, the first annual payment was CN¥0.39 in 2015, compared to CN¥0.46 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 3.4% per year over this time. The dividends haven't grown at precisely 3.4% every year, but this is a useful way to average out the historical rate of growth.

We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments, we don't think this is an attractive combination.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Chanjet Information Technology's earnings per share have shrunk at approximately 6.9% per annum. If earnings continue to decline, the dividend may come under pressure. Every investor should make an assessment of whether the company is taking steps to stabilise the situation.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. Chanjet Information Technology's payout ratio is within an average range for most market participants. Earnings per share are down, and Chanjet Information Technology's dividend has been cut at least once in the past, which is disappointing. Chanjet Information Technology might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is to one to which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 6 warning signs for Chanjet Information Technology that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock.

We have also put together a list of global stocks with a market capitalisation above $1bn and yielding more 3%.

