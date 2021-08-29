Changing Equation in Afghanistan Forced Us To Change Strategy: Rajnath Singh

With militant group Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 29 August, said that India will also be changing its strategy towards the country and the formation of QUAD is part of this process.

"The changing equation in Afghanistan is a challenge for us and this has forced us to rethink our strategy towards Afghanistan, and the formation of QUAD underlines this," Singh said, addressing officers at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

In light of this, the Defence Ministry is considering the formation of Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) as quick decision-making is a key aspect during war time, he added, according to ANI.

Singh Lashes Out at Pakistan

Without naming Pakistan, Singh said "After losing two wars, one of our neighbouring countries has started resorting to proxy war, and terrorism has become an integral part of its state policy."

“After losing two wars, one of our neighbouring countries has launched a proxy war, and terrorism has become a central part of its policy. It is targeting India by giving arms, funds and training terrorists,” he said, continuing his veiled reference to Pakistan.

Singh said that the ceasefire between the two countries (India and Pakistan) is successful today only because of “India’s strength.”

“In 2016, cross-border strikes changed our reactionary mindset into a proactive mindset, which was further strengthened by the Balakot airstrike in 2019,” he said.

On India-China Border Standoff

Referring to the India-China border standoff, the defence minister praised the Army for behaving intelligently, saying that the security forces once again proved that the nation is committed to face any enemy at any time and in any situation, reported PTI.

He said that an unilateral attempt was made in 2020 to change the status quo at the LAC, but added that India had "faced our adversary with a new dynamism."

He also said that the defence ministry is working towards the modernisation of the armed forces.

"For the purpose, we are planning to induct Arjun main battle tank, light utility helicopter, as well as develop counter measure systems for armored fighting vehicles, and the air defence guns of the Army are also being modernised," he said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

