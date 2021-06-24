Changes to Simcoe County student bursary program

Simcoe County Council has accepted chang-es to its annual student bursary program.

The bursary programs has existed under different formats for years. The current program has been in use since 2016.

Simcoe County secondary school graduates who, in the year of application, will be enrolled in their first or second year of a full-time Ontario college or university program are eligible to apply for a $3,000 bursary.

The award is open to all residents of the County of Simcoe including employees of the County and children ordependantsof employees.

County member municipalities are invited to participate in the bursary program each year.

Participation requires that each municipal-ity contribute $1,000 towards a $3,000 bursary that is guaranteed to be awarded to an eligible applicant from their municipality.

The County of Simcoe provides the additional $2,000.

In addition, the County of Simcoe will fully fund five bursaries that may be awarded to any eligible applicant regardless of their municipality.

Simcoe County Council received a report on the bursary program on May 25.

As a result, the Council approved changes for the 2022 eligibility criteria.

The changes include expanding the grant to include Simcoe County students who have successfully completed their OSSD through an accredited home schooling program such as the Independent Learning Centre or the Virtual Learning Centre.

The changes will also broaden the scope of the accepted post-secondary institutions to include educational programs provided by insti-tutions such as trade schools.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times