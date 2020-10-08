Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

8 October 2020 at 18:15 (CET +1)

Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares

Espoo, Finland – A total of 436 240 Nokia shares (NOKIA) held by the company were today transferred without consideration to participants of Nokia's equity-based incentive plans in accordance with the rules of the plans. The transfer is based on the resolution of the Board of Directors to issue shares held by the company to settle its commitments to participants of the plans as announced on February 6, 2020.

The number of own shares held by Nokia Corporation following the transfer is 24 931 138.

