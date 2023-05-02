Changes at NCDMV will make getting a driver’s license more accessible. Here’s how

There are changes at Department of Motor Vehicle offices across North Carolina that will make getting a driver’s license more accessible.

NCDMV recently announced new hours for appointment scheduling and walk-in availability, at its 115 offices in the state.

Going forward, residents will only be able to make appointments in the mornings through 11 a.m. and all services will be provided on a walk-in basis after 12 p.m.

“We’re making adjustments to increase walk-in availability because that’s what we’ve heard our customers want,” NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin said in a statement. “And given that about 25% of appointments are no-shows, we will be better able to maximize efficiencies by shifting to more walk-in availability.”

With DMVs accepting more walk-ins, drivers will soon be able to check wait times. A new feature is rolling out on the NCDMV office locations webpage to show the current estimated wait time at driver license offices across the state.

How to book an appointment

Appointments can be booked online at skiptheline.ncdot.gov. But even without an appointment, DMV officials said drivers may still have the chance to visit locations during the morning if there is time between scheduled appointments or if an opening is available .

Charlotte-area locations and hours

There are 18 DMV offices in the Charlotte area, with most open until 5 p.m. Mooresville, about 30 miles outside of Charlotte, now also has extended office hours from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. You can the latest hours online at the NCDMV office locations page. All locations are closed on state holidays.