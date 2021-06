CBC

Throughout his running career, Ben Flanagan has been told he stood a good chance of becoming an Olympian. It never felt closer to reality, he says, than this year. At Drake Relays in April, Flanagan took nearly 20 seconds off his season-opening time in the 5,000 metres of 13 minutes 25.39 seconds, less than 12 seconds off the Tokyo standard with two months remaining in the qualifying period. "It was a brief moment but [an Olympic opportunity] was right in front of my face," Flanagan told CBC Spo