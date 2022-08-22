The changes Erik ten Hag could make for Liverpool – and the hope offered by Crystal Palace - GETTY IMAGES

Manchester United vs Liverpool now feels a game laced with jeopardy for both clubs, although Erik ten Hag's team have deeper structural problems.

United are trying to avoid starting the Premier League season with three consecutive defeats, but will also be mindful of a potential embarrassment comparable to last year's 5-0 defeat.

Liverpool are under some pressure after dropping four points in their opening two games though Manchester City's draw at Newcastle gives them the chance to gain ground.

Jurgen Klopp has injury concerns at right centre-back and will be without Thiago Alcantara in midfield and forwards Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.

With so much focus on United's off-field problems, these are some of the options available to Ten Hag to ensure United are competitive.

How United are set up under Ten Hag

Ten Hag has tried to implement a classical 2-3-2-3 shape when United try to build play from the back, with one midfielder dropping to receive the ball from the centre-backs and two midfielders pushed high. It practically splits the team in half into a back five and a front five, in shape that will be familiar to watchers of Barcelona or Ajax down the years or more recently Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The idea is that by leaving build-up responsibilities to just one midfielder - think Guardiola the player, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong or Rodri - the team can take advantage of numerical advantages higher up the pitch once the ball has been progressed forward.

Getting the ball there though, is easier said than done, and is where United are coming unstuck. They do not have a natural conductor at the base of their midfield, with Ten Hag turning to Christian Eriksen at Brentford to try and imitate the role. Brentford pushed two strikers and an attacking midfielder on to the triangle of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Eriksen, robbing the Dane for their second goal.

BRENTFORD HAVE A SECOND! ⚡⚡



It's gone from bad to worse for Man Utd, another error at the back, another goal conceded. Jensen gets this one... 🐝 pic.twitter.com/ENgmAsnO0G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022

Even when United have numerical advantage, their defenders are lacking the confidence and quick decision-making to make it count. When opposition go man-to-man it should leave the goalkeeper as the spare player, but David De Gea struggles to pick team-mates out with ball at feet.

A possible tweak for Liverpool

There is the potential for things to get messy if United try to play through two centre-backs and one midfielder against Liverpool's narrow front three. One option for Ten Hag could be to bring another player back in the first phase, probably one of the midfielders, to give United extra security. For instance Scott McTominay could slot in to the right of Maguire and Martinez to make a back three in possession. Add De Gea and the holding midfielder, Fred or Eriksen, and United would have five against Liverpool's three forwards.

It might subtract from Ten Hag's ideal attacking formula but United desperately need to stabilise.

Lean left

It is no secret that Liverpool's right flank is far more vulnerable than the left where Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson shut teams down. Ibrahima Konate had a superb debut season but is currently injured as is Joel Matip. Nat Phillips was exposed by Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace's goal at Anfield. Joe Gomez's fitness has not been tested over 90 minutes.

Liverpool might dominate most matches, but being a central defender in their team is no picnic. You are expected to cope with acres of green grass at your back for much of the 90 minutes, knowing that any technical or positional error could well result in the opposition being one-on-one with Alisson. It requires composure and athleticism, and when those qualities are taken away - as happened in an injury crisis two seasons ago - no amount of coaching can compensate, and Liverpool will concede chances.

What a 𝐑𝐔𝐓𝐇𝐋𝐄𝐒𝐒 counter-attack! Wilfried Zaha puts Crystal Palace ahead ⚡💥 pic.twitter.com/H9BFDf2Hnc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

Eberichi Eze was a key outlet for Palace down their left flank, completing seven of eight take-ons at Anfield and being part of Palace's top two passing combinations on the night. United have Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford who could play this role from left, but are they in form?

Sacrifice Ronaldo for speed

Zaha looked a little lost for the opening 20 minutes at centre-forward, but you could follow the logic of Patrick Vieira leaving out his recognised strikers in favour of a mobile, counter-attacking forward line. Palace were never going to have Liverpool pushed back in their penalty area for long periods, so springing forward with pace was the order of the day.

Liverpool are masters at catching teams offside, playing an even higher line since the introduction of Var. Van Dijk and Gomez will stay square and hope for the flag, rather than covering around and tracking the striker's run. There are clearly long-term benefits to such an approach, but it will always leave teams feeling they have a chance. Liverpool need to get the trap right every time across 90 minutes while their opponents might only need to get it right once.

United will be hoping to have Anthony Martial available again after injury, who flickered with promise in pre-season when flanked by Rashford and Sancho. Ten Hag will surely be keen to return to that blend, even if that means benching Cristiano Ronaldo who looks better suited to matches United dominate. Not that there are many of those at present.