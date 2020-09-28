The Changes CSK Need to Make to Save Their IPL Campaign

“All bets are on the table at the moment as we try to find a way that we are comfortable with.”

Stephen Fleming, the head coach stated after Chennai Super Kings ambled along to another meek surrender in the IPL season, this time to Delhi Capitals. Let’s face it – CSK have hit a roadblock. You could count out varying reasons ranging from Suresh Raina’s absence to Ambati Rayudu’s injury, MS Dhoni’s waning form, Shane Watson’s lazy starts and Ravindra Jadeja’s stingless bowling as reasons for their questionable performances in IPL 2020. But Fleming chose to factor in on the pitches where they have played.

“We're looking to develop a personality based on the wickets that we're facing. Each wicket has been completely different, and our batting line-up is, without Rayudu, [Suresh] Raina etc, we're trying to find a way or a combination and how to use players, and give players opportunities early on, so we know what we've got as the tournament goes on. We've learned a massive amount over three days,” Fleming said.

An easy target? Sure, but he does have a point. CSK played their three matches so far on three different wickets – Abu Dhabi (vs MI), Sharjah (vs RR) and Dubai (vs DC). For a team still grappling to play the right replacements for Raina and Harbhajan, three outings on three grounds are too much of an adjustment to make in short notice. Especially when they are habituated to having specific roles for specific players and that too in the nice comfort zone of their hub at Chepauk.

Chennai’s whole template during IPL seasons involve maximising their win percentage at home and finding a way to squeeze in a few away wins to qualify to the play-offs. With that pattern out of the window in addition to personnel changes and varying conditions in the first three games, the team has struggled to cope. Dubai, where they play six more games, was the venue they lost to Delhi at, but Fleming mentions that it’s one pitch they need to win on – think along the lines of CSK trying to make Dubai their home base.

"“We are looking forward to playing a number of games here (in Dubai), so we were really interested in how this pitch played and get conditions right so we can get the right combination.”" - Stephen Fleming

Now that they have a hang of the wicket and admitted that changes are in the offing after some listless performances, we could see CSK shuffle around a bit more. Their major task is finding their best XI, particularly for the Dubai wicket.

“At the moment we're really searching, both as players and as management, to get the combination right. We're too batter-heavy if we play the extra batter and too bowler-heavy if we play the extra bowler. We're struggling a little bit to find our momentum but that will come with a bit of time off and experience from these three games.”

What Changes Can CSK Make?

Fleming’s words clearly hint at impending changes to the line-up. So, where do they start?

Let’s put it out there – Shane Watson might finally need to be benched. The Aussie is one of the slowest off the blocks in the first six overs and combining him with Murali Vijay, who is well past his prime, has been a game-losing tactic. The two run-chases against RR and DC effectively ended after the powerplay as they were staring at skyscrapers in terms of required run-rate post that phase.

