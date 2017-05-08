More changes to CBS pregame show: Nate Burleson replaces Bart Scott

Nate Burleson will be one of the new studio analysts for CBS’s pregame show. (AP)

This move won’t make as many waves as the Phil Simms role change did, but CBS is making another personnel switch with its NFL broadcasting team.

CBS announced a new the lineup for its Sunday morning pregame show, with former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson replacing Bart Scott. “The NFL Today,” the network’s studio show leading up to the early Sunday games, now will feature James Brown, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Simms and Burleson. Simms moved from the booth alongside Jim Nantz on CBS No. 1 game tandem into the studio following the hiring of Tony Romo to broadcast games with Nantz.

The network is moving on from Scott and Tony Gonzalez, who recently said he’d leave the show to spend more time with his family. Neither added much noteworthy analysis to the show the past three seasons, and the network reportedly made a pitch to Peyton Manning a year ago to replace Scott, a move that never ended up happening.

Burleson has been impressive in his recent work with NFL Network as one of the co-hosts of “Good Morning Football” and apparently will stay on that show and pull double duty. After 11 solid seasons in the NFL as a wide receiver and punt returner for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions, Burleson appears to have a promising broadcasting career brewing. He has proven to be prepared, articulate, quick-witted and quite natural in front of the camera.

Pregame shows have seen ratings fall off in recent years and gain less traction than a generation ago, so we’ll see if Burleson’s addition helps make any positive impact.

