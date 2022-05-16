Cargotec Corporation

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 16 MAY 2022 AT 9:30 AM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec’s Leadership Team

As previously announced in March, Cargotec will shift Kalmar’s focus towards mobile solutions aiming for higher financial performance through sustainability and profitable growth. Cargotec is also planning to combine Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar Automation Solutions strategic business units to create a unified Kalmar. Michel van Roozendaal (M.Sc. Aerospace Engineering; MBA INSEAD, b.1963), currently President of Kalmar Mobile Solutions, has been selected to lead the planning.

Antti Kaunonen, President of Kalmar Automation Solutions, has decided to retire on 1 July 2022. Following Mr. Kaunonen’s retirement, Mr. van Roozendaal will assume his responsibilities. Mr. van Roozendaal will also continue in his current role and report to the President and CEO Mika Vehviläinen.

“I’m confident that Michel with his broad industry and leadership knowledge is the right person to lead Kalmar to its next development phase. He joined Cargotec in 2015 and has been heading first MacGregor and more recently Kalmar Mobile Solutions while delivering continuous business results. I also want to thank Antti for his contribution for Kalmar over the past seven years. Under his leadership, Kalmar has taken major steps in electrification, automation and digitalisation,” says Cargotec’s CEO Mika Vehviläinen.



“It is a fabulous opportunity to lead Kalmar into the new era of sustainable material handling. We are committed to continuing serving our customers in five different continents across the various industries and providing them with industry shaping electric, robotic and digital solutions,” says Michel van Roozendaal.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, tel. +358 40 5024 697

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

