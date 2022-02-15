A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Changes to the Board of Directors

Jim Hagemann Snabe has informed the Board of Directors that he does not stand for re-election and will step down as Chair of the Board of Directors when his current election period expires at the Annual General Meeting which will be held on Tuesday 15 March 2022.

The Board of Directors of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S intends to elect Robert Mærsk Uggla to succeed Jim Hagemann Snabe as Chair of the Board following the Annual General Meeting.

Further, vice-chair of the Board of Directors, Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla, has informed the Board of Directors that she will not stand for re-election when her current election period expires 15 March 2022.

The Board’s nominated candidates to the Board of Directors will be included in the notice convening the Annual General Meeting for 2022.

Copenhagen, 15 February 2022.

