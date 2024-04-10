Changes at Augusta National to include underground parking garage, phase 2 of Map & Flag

AUGUSTA, Ga. — There seems to be something new every year at Augusta National. In 2024, the highly anticipated high-end Map & Flag opened and the par-5 second hole was lengthened.

Coming soon to the home of the Masters?

“I’m pleased to announce that the second phase of Map & Flag will debut during the 2025 tournament,” said Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley said early into his annual Wednesday gathering with the media in Interview Room.

“One final piece of news on facilities I would like to share with you is the commencement this summer of a two-phase project that will significantly elevate the experience of all Masters competitors,” he went on to explain. “Phase 1 will include underground parking and will be operational next year. The second phase of this project will open in 2026 and will feature a three-level state-of-the-art facility, designed to anticipate every need for players, their families, and support teams.”

The Press Building was abuzz with chatter about the underground parking. The exact location isn’t known but it’s likely to be up and running in a year’s time.

The “three-level state-of-the-art facility” could bring to fruition the long-rumored on-site accommodations for players and their families.

“We’ll have more details when we are together next April,” Ridley said.

