Change Our World Token $CHANGE Fuses Philanthropy with Cryptocurrency
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2021 / With a quiet launch on Friday, May 14, 2021, the Change Our World ($CHANGE) token has set a new standard for crypto humanitarians and philanthropists. The goal of $CHANGE is to unite a diverse community of crypto humanitarians, do-gooders, and blockchain beginners on the Binance Smart Chain. On its launch date, $CHANGE donated $136,000 to the Australian Bush Fire initiative to restore 100,000 native trees. The token's use case is based on charity towards environmental restoration as 50 percent of the daily generated liquidity goes to charity. Charitable causes abound worldwide, and the team behind $CHANGE wants to play his role in solving some of the world's most pressing problems.
$CHANGE token has made the largest donation a charity coin has ever made within 24 hours of its launch. The developers are focused on attracting investors and people who are interested in cryptocurrency and philanthropy. $CHANGE token's primary benefit is its transparency which is evident in the activities of its public group. Donations are made public on a live stream, and anyone who wants to know where funds go can check at any time through a link. $CHANGE is joining a long line of charity tokens such as Feed, Yummy, Save the World, and many others that have become popular over time. $CHANGE stands out of the pack with its fundamentally sound team and noteworthy launch.
The creation of $CHANGE was motivated by the developers' interest in charity and passion for philanthropy. Not many cryptocurrency tokens in circulation focus on charity, and the team set out to change that. He understands that the world needs help and people to take complete control of that in any way they can. He created $CHANGE, and it's well on its way to becoming powerful and well-recognized in the cryptocurrency world. It is set to give cryptocurrency enthusiasts passionate about charity an easier way to donate to important causes globally.
The company's goal is to see $CHANGE become a leader in the crypto market and a valuable token that people want to own. He also hopes to see more people joining the $CHANGE community and buying up $CHANGE tokens for themselves. $CHANGE approaches its charitable activities by using Binance Charity Foundation's donation platforms.
Explaining the vision of this new token, the company said, "We want our community to donate so much within a short time that there will be no social causes left to solve at the Binance Charity Foundation. Once we achieve that, we will then focus on charities outside the Binance SmartChain ecosystem." $CHANGE is taking those charity cases one at a time while making sure they all receive maximum attention.
Cryptocurrency is here to stay and, more importantly, here to make a difference in the lives of people and communities. With 1 quadrillion initial supply of $CHANGE, vulnerable communities and global causes enjoy positive action and benefits. $CHANGE is available on Pancakeswap for supporters to pick up some of the tokens.
