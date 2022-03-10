Be the Change You Want to See in Canada: Apply Now for the Prime Minister's Youth Council!

If you're 16 to 24 years old and excited to help shape a better future for all Canadians, apply before midnight on April 10 to join the Prime Minister's Youth Council

OTTAWA, ON and GATINEAU, QC, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Young Canadians have innovative ideas and unique perspectives on how to shape the future of Canada.

Today, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, and the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, are inviting Canadians aged 16 to 24, from every region, background and lived experience, to apply online for the Prime Minister's Youth Council at canada.ca/youth-council before midnight on April 10.

Council members provide non-partisan advice to guide federal ministers and government officials on a wide range of issues that matter to them and their peers, such as promoting equality and protecting rights; enhancing supports for mental health; fighting climate change; and supporting Indigenous communities.

During the pandemic, for example, the Council has advised how best to communicate effectively with youth about COVID-19 and vaccinations, and helped develop solutions to ensure marginalized youth can access mental health supports in their communities. Council recommendations on key issues, like the diabetes epidemic in Canada and high-speed internet access for all, were also included in Budget 2021.

The ongoing work of the Prime Minister's Youth Council is key to strengthening diversity and inclusion, as young Canadians are fostering a world where all ages, cultures, ethnic backgrounds, races, religions, sexual orientations and gender identities are recognized and celebrated.

Quotes

"Young Canadians are demanding real change and a better future for generations to come. I'm searching for new members from across the country to join my Youth Council to provide invaluable advice on the biggest challenges young people are facing, help me tackle these issues head on, and shape Canada's future."

—The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

"Across the country, young people have stepped up to break down systemic barriers, amplify diverse voices and create truly inclusive communities. They are actively sparking change to create a bright and progressive future. I want Canada's youth to know that I see them. I see their courage and how they are lifting up others. I value their voices and will keep them at the centre of our government's policy decisions."

—The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick Facts

In 2016, the Prime Minister established the Prime Minister's Youth Council to provide him with non-partisan advice on issues of importance to youth and to all Canadians.

Officials from across the Government of Canada frequently consult the Council as one mechanism to incorporate youth perspectives in government policy.

The PMYC may have up to 30 members in total. Members typically serve for a mandate of two years.

As Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Minister Ien is the Council's vice-chair.

Associated Links

Apply to the Prime Minister's Youth Council

Prime Minister's Youth Council Website

Report of the Prime Minister's Youth Council

Canada's first State of Youth Report

Canada's Youth Policy

