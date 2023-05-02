Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj Stock Exchange Release 2 May 2023 at 3.20pm EEST

Change in Verkkokauppa.com's Management Team: Vesa Järveläinen leaves the company

Vesa Järveläinen, Commercial Director of Verkkokauppa.com and a member of the Management Team, has decided to leave the company. Vesa will continue with Verkkokauppa.com approximately until the autumn.

"During his 17-year career, Vesa has built and taken the company's purchasing and sourcing organization forward as the company has grown. Vesa has played a key role in the development of the company and in the expansion of the assortment. I would like to thank Vesa for his long-term and energetic contribution to the company. It has been great to see his fair and positive style, both forward his own team and our partners," says Panu Porkka, CEO of Verkkokauppa.com.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that was presented to me about 17 years ago when my career at Verkkokauppa.com began. I feel that now is the right time to move the baton forward, knowing that the company is in the hands of great colleagues. Thank you to the sourcing department, Panu and the other Verkkis employees for the amazing journey", Vesa Järveläinen, Commercial Director of Verkkokauppa.com adds.

The Company will commence the successor search immediately.

More information:

Panu Porkka, CEO, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Email panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

Email marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

tel. 040 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com helps its customers realize their passions by offering a wide range of approximately 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves consumer and corporate customers through its online store, stores, kiosk and network of pick-up points, as well as with fast deliveries and various services. As Finland's most popular and visited online domestic retailer, the company's deliveries will reach about 75 percent of Finns over the next day. The company has four giant stores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio and Jätkäsaari in Helsinki, where the company's head office is also located. Verkkokauppa.com provides employment for more than 700 people. The company's share is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker symbol VERK.



