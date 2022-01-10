Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 10 January 2022 15:15 EET





Change in Uponor’s Executive Committee

Bill Gray, President, Building Solutions – North America and a member of Uponor’s Executive Committee has decided to pursue new challenges outside Uponor. He will leave his position on the Executive Committee and the President as of 10 January 2022. In order to assure a seamless transition, Bill will be available to support Uponor’s management until mid-March 2022.

John Reutter, Vice President, Finance, Building Solutions – North America has been appointed interim President, Building Solutions – North America and an interim member of Uponor’s Executive Committee as of 10 January 2022.

“I want to thank Bill for his many contributions in building the success of Uponor North America during the past decade. Under Bill’s leadership, our North American business has quadrupled its profits and built a solid market position in the residential segment, while also gaining market share in the commercial segment,” comments Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

The recruitment process for a new President, Building Solutions – North America is underway.





