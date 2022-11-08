All change: switching school sixth forms

Daisy Casemore (Handout)

Daisy Casemore recalls being “terrified” on her first day at her new sixth form but the boost she got from moving to a fresh environment made it all worthwhile.

Now in her first year at Edinburgh University, Daisy, from south-west London, started thinking in Year 11 about where to study A-levels.

“I had been at my school for five years and I was really comfortable there but I just started to think it would be a good idea to be outside of that and see what else was going on. Being at an all-girls’ school, I thought I wanted to get a bit more real-life experience; the idea of going to a mixed sixth form appealed to me.”

After attending open days at a number of nearby sixth forms, Daisy filled in online application forms for her favourite options and was called for a number of interviews.

“Some schools gave prompts beforehand about the kind of questions you’d face, so I made sure I practised,” said the 19-year-old. “I’d get my parents to ask me questions and go over my answers. I’m quite confident so I was generally okay with it.”

When she was offered a place at the co-educational sixth form at Tiffin School, a boys grammar in Kingston, Daisy was delighted. The move helped her push herself academically and achieve top A-level results.

“The teachers expect a lot from you, which I loved,” she said. “I’m quite a motivated person but having that push from the teachers there was life-changing for me, I’d say. The students were there to learn. It’s a competitive environment and that might not suit everyone, but I got used to it.”

The move also helped Daisy socially, giving her the communication skills to talk to peers from different backgrounds and the confidence to speak to members of the opposite sex.

“I did not know how to get on with boys as friends when I started at Tiffin,” she laughs. “The all-girls’ school mentality is either ‘I’m in love with you or I don’t talk to you’. It was finding the middle ground and it was definitely an adjustment but it’s great to have friends across the board.”

Now in her first year at Edinburgh, Daisy sees changing schools as a valuable learning experience: “It was a completely blank slate,” she said. “It was terrifying and exciting and looking back, given where I am now, it completely set me up for university.”

Daisy’s top tips

Make sure you don’t lie on your sixth form or FE college application form or interview; you might get found out.

Keep up with extra-curricular activities and be able to talk about them in interview; it will help give the school or college a sense of the kind of student you’ll be.

Grades are your priority. Admission staff look very closely at your mocks and test results and if you don’t have good grades and predictions, it’s a deal breaker.

