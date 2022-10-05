Change in SSH Communications Security Corporation’s Leadership Team

·1 min read
SSH Communications Security Corporation - Stock Exchange Release - October 05, 2022 at 09:00 a.m. (EEST)

Niklas Nordström, Chief Financial Officer of SSH Communications Security Corporation, has resigned from the company and will move to a position outside the company. Mr. Nordström has been employed by SSH Communications Security Corporation and a member of the Leadership Team since 2018.

"I would like to thank Niklas for his excellent contribution to the company as Chief Financial Officer, Deputy CEO, and Business Line Director. We wish him all the best for his new challenges," says CEO Teemu Tunkelo.

Mr. Nordström will continue in his position until 3 January 2023. The company will immediately launch a search for a new CFO.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo
CEO

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO
tel. +358 40 5499605
email teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com

Distribution: 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media 
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.



