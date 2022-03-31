Change in number of shares and votes in Anoto Group AB

Anoto Group AB

Stockholm, 31 March 2022 – Anoto Group AB (“Anoto” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s total number of shares and votes has increased by 6,611,186 shares and votes, respectively.



The number of shares and votes in Anoto has increased as a result of the directed rights issue resolved by the Company’s board of directors on 18 January 2022, based on an authorization from the Annual General Meeting held on 30 June 2021, and announced through a press release the same day.

As of 31 March 2022, the total number of shares and votes in Anoto amounts to 222,269,336 shares and votes, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Joonhee Won, CEO, Anoto Group AB

For more information about Anoto, please visit www.anoto.com or email ir@anoto.com



Anoto Group AB (publ), Reg.No. 556532-3929, Flaggan 1165, SE-116 74 Stockholm

This information is information that Anoto Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 31 March 2022 at 07:00 CET.

About Anoto Group

Anoto is a publicly held Swedish technology company known globally for innovation in the area of information-rich patterns and the optical recognition of those patterns. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smartpens and the related software. These smartpens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main business lines: Livescribe retail, Enterprise Forms and OEM. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI based education solution company, as its majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is traded on the Small Cap list of Nasdaq Stockholm under ANOT.

Attachment



