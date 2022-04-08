How to change your name on Facebook if your profile needs an update

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg made big waves in 2021 when he announced that Facebook, the company, would change its name. Now, Meta is the name of the parent company formerly known as Facebook. Maybe you’ve changed your name, too. And your Facebook profile needs a major update. Thankfully, your Facebook name isn’t permanent. You are allowed to change it, though you do have to adhere to certain name standards and can’t just change it willy nilly. (Facebook allows a name change only every 60 days.)

Here is how to change your name on Facebook on any device, according to Facebook.

How to change your Facebook name on a computer

  1. Click on the dropdown tab icon on the top right corner

  2. Select “Settings” from the “Settings & Privacy” tab

  3. Click "Name"

  4. Enter your new name in the name field

  5. Click “Review change”

  6. Save your new name by entering your password

How to change your Facebook name on an Android device

  1. Open the Android app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the top right corner

  2. Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & Privacy”

  3. Select “Personal and account information”

  4. Select “Name”

  5. Enter your new name and tap “Review Change”

  6. Enter your password to save changes

How to change your Facebook name on iOS— iPhone and iPad

  1. Open the Facebook app and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the bottom right

  2. Tap settings tab and choose “Settings & privacy”

  3. Select “Personal and account information”

  4. Select “Name”

  5. Enter your new name and tap “Review Change”

  6. Enter your password to save changes

How to change your Facebook name on mobile browser

  1. Open Facebook in your mobile browser

  2. Scroll to the bottom and tap “Settings & Privacy”

  3. Select “Name”

  4. Enter your new name and select review change

  5. Enter your password to save changes

How change your name on Facebook Lite app

  1. Open Facebook Lite and tap the icon displaying three stacked horizontal lines in the upper right

  2. Scroll down and open “settings’

  3. Select “Personal and account information”

  4. Select "Name"

  5. Select "Edit" next to "name."

  6. Enter your new name and select “Review change”

  7. Enter your password to save changes

