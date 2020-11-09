Change name of Alam Nagar railway station to Budheshwar Dham railway station: BJP MP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): BJP MP Kaushal Kishore has written to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to change the name of Alam Nagar railway station to Budheshwar Dham railway station.

In the letter, Kishore, BJP MP from Mohanlalganj parliamentary constituency, demanded a change in the name of the railway station that comes in his parliamentary constituency. Budheshwar and Alamnagar are localities in Lucknow City and fall in Lucknow division. Alamnagar railway station is a small railway station in Lucknow district, Uttar Pradesh. With a code of AMG, it serves Alamnagar area of Lucknow. The railway station consists of three platforms. (ANI)