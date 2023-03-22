Change in morning routine leads to ‘life-changing’ lottery win for North Carolina man

A North Carolina man changed his morning routine — and it led to a $2 million lottery prize.

“First thing I did was scream at the top of my lungs,” winner John Teague of Johnston County told the N.C. Education Lottery.

Now, Teague has big plans to spoil his wife, Deborah.

“I told her, ‘Now I can get you the house that you deserve,’” Teague said in a March 21 news release. “This is a life-changing event.”

Teague, who works as a maintenance director, scored the jackpot prize after he switched up his daily routine. Instead of going straight to work, officials said he stopped to get gas and a $20 scratch-off ticket.

While at a Circle K store in Smithfield — roughly 30 miles southeast of Raleigh — Teague reported doing something else that was out of the ordinary. He usually buys a different scratch-off, but this time he felt compelled to play the Grand Money lottery game.

“I just had this overwhelming feeling telling me to buy that ticket,” Teague said in the release.

It turns out, Teague’s instinct paid off big time.

“I was scratching in my truck and I’m like, ‘This can’t be real,’” Teague said, adding that he screamed and rushed to call his wife with the news about his $2 million win.

Teague, who lives in the Johnston County town of Selma, choose to get his prize in a $1.2 million lump sum. He kept $855,006 after taxes and plans to put money toward a new house, lawn mower and truck payments, officials said.

“This really is a blessing for our family,” he told the N.C. Education Lottery. “Hallelujah.”

It’s not the first time a change in routine has scored someone a major lottery win. Last year, a North Carolina man bought a ticket worth $1 million at a different store than usual, while a more recent winner got lucky after changing her strategy for picking Powerball numbers, McClatchy News reported.

