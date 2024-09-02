From the change in mentality to change in tactics: The transformation of Napoli under Antonio Conte

Since having taken over 51 days ago at the helm of the Partenopei, Napoli coach Antonio Conte has truly taken the Azzurri by the horns and has quickly transformed the Serie A giants, as highlighted by Il Corriere dello Sport, via CalcioNapoli1926.

From a market perspective, the former Inter and Juventus boss managed to persuade the massive, well-renowned Aurelio De Laurentiis in purchasing in older and already established players, rather than their usual financing in young and promising profiles. Antonio Conte got what he pleased, as seven high profile players joined the Azzurri prior to the sale of star-man Victor Osimhen.

In addition, the Italian tactician altered Napoli’s four-back set-up that was established for almost a decade to a formation that involves a back-three, which is quite typical of Conte.

The acquisitions of central defenders Alessandro Buongiorno and Rafa Marin, as well as wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola enables Conte’s side to sit deep in a very tight low-block and burst on the counter in fluid fashion, exploiting spaces in-between the lines and causing mayhem in the final third of the pitch.

With central mifielders Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour set to be intergrated into the squad after having recently arrived as deadline-day acquisitions, it remains to be seen if Conte will favour a three-midfield formation to prevent gaps in the middle of the pitch.

Furthermore, the comeback win against Parma on home soil served as a depiction of the togetherness and “la grinta” mentality that Conte has quickly instilled since having arrived in the Azzurri dug-out.

The Italian boss seems to have a special place in Lukaku’s heart as he always manages to get the best out of the 31-year-old Belgian forward, as the former Roma and Inter forward found the back of the net on his debut for the Partenopei after coming on in the 62nd minute of play. The sense of confidence Conte has in Lukaku is reminiscent of their relationship together at Inter, which served as the key factor in materializing the swoop from Chelsea.

The scenes following the impeccable win in which all the players gathered in a circle with their arms wrapped around one-another portrays the strength and unity Conte seeks within his men as they push for the scudetto and a spot in the Champions League next season after missing out on European football the season prior.

Julian Faustini Ι GIFN