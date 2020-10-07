How to change your language in Google Chrome

Google Chrome supports more than 100 different languages, making it easy to display the browser in your native language, change the language when you travel to a different country, or explore foreign-language results. You might be wondering where you can find these settings in the Google Chrome menu if you’ve never changed them before.

Adjusting your language settings is an easy way of customizing Google Chrome. Here is what you need to know about changing your language settings and preferences.

Change your language settings

Changing the language used in Chrome only takes a few steps, and while the process may seem intimidating, the operation is easy enough for beginners to perform. The following steps were taken on the latest release of Chrome on Windows 10, but you can apply the same procedure on a Chrome OS device like a Chromebook. A similar procedure also applies to Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge Browser, just find the option from the menu button, and pressing on Settings, and then Languages. And according to Google, for Chrome on Macs, the browser will “automatically display in the default system language for your computer.”

Step 1: Launch your Chrome browser on your device and navigate to the menu button on the top right side of your Chrome window. The menu button is represented by three stacked dots.

Step 2: Select Settings toward the bottom of the menu. Alternatively, you can also quickly navigate to the Settings menu by typing “chrome://settings/” in the address bar of your Chrome browser.

Step 3: Once you’re in the settings menu, scroll down to the bottom of the list and click on Advanced to display additional options.

Step 4: Continue to scroll down until you see Languages. Click or tap on Language or the downward arrow on the right to see more options.

Step 5: You can add a new language by clicking on the blue Add languages button.

Step 6: Scroll through the available languages and click on the one you want to add or type the language you want to add into the search bar. After you’ve selected the language you want, click the Add button at the bottom right.

