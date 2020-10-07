How to change your language in Google Chrome

Google Chrome supports more than 100 different languages, making it easy to display the browser in your native language, change the language when you travel to a different country, or explore foreign-language results. You might be wondering where you can find these settings in the Google Chrome menu if you’ve never changed them before.
Adjusting your language settings is an easy way of customizing Google Chrome. Here is what you need to know about changing your language settings and preferences.
Change your language settings
Changing the language used in Chrome only takes a few steps, and while the process may seem intimidating, the operation is easy enough for beginners to perform. The following steps were taken on the latest release of Chrome on Windows 10, but you can apply the same procedure on a Chrome OS device like a Chromebook. A similar procedure also applies to Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge Browser, just find the option from the menu button, and pressing on Settings, and then Languages. And according to Google, for Chrome on Macs, the browser will “automatically display in the default system language for your computer.”
Step 1: Launch your Chrome browser on your device and navigate to the menu button on the top right side of your Chrome window. The menu button is represented by three stacked dots.
Step 2: Select Settings toward the bottom of the menu. Alternatively, you can also quickly navigate to the Settings menu by typing “chrome://settings/” in the address bar of your Chrome browser.
Step 3: Once you’re in the settings menu, scroll down to the bottom of the list and click on Advanced to display additional options.
Step 4: Continue to scroll down until you see Languages. Click or tap on Language or the downward arrow on the right to see more options.
Step 5: You can add a new language by clicking on the blue Add languages button.
Step 6: Scroll through the available languages and click on the one you want to add or type the language you want to add into the search bar. After you’ve selected the language you want, click the Add button at the bottom right.
Step 7: New languages are automatically added to the bottom of a list. If you have more than one language selected, you can also use the menu button—represented by three stacked dots—on the right of each language in your list to reorder your selected languages or remove any language that you do not need or use.
Once you’re done with your changes, you can close the Settings tab on your browser or exit Chrome. The changes will save and update automatically.
How to display Chrome in a new language or translate webpages
After you’ve added your language, you’ll want to enable it so that Chrome will use that new language.
Step 1: You’ll want to go to the Languages settings by navigating your way to Step 4 from the above guide. Click on the menu button on the right of the desired language, which, again, is represented by three stacked dots.
Step 2: A pop-down menu will appear. You can select the first box, the one next to the phrase Display Google Chrome in this language.
Note that you won’t see a difference until you close and open Chrome again. You will find a relaunch button next to the language you selected so that you can apply this change immediately.
Google Translate won’t make any changes when you see a webpage that is already in your target language. For instance, if you set Chrome to translate content to Spanish, and you’re viewing a Spanish webpage, Google Translate won’t do anything and will not display a translation pop-up.
However, you can still alter Chrome’s language settings if you want Google Translate to show you translated versions of webpages in other languages. You can enable this feature by opening the menu next to a language and selecting the “offer to translate” option.
If you really don’t want to make these settings changes, keep in mind that Google has a dedicated Translate website that can translate text or documents with ease and may save you some time. If you regularly translate pieces you find online, then you may want to download the extension for Google Translate so that you can use it more easily.