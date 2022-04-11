Change of heart: Mike Miles returning to TCU basketball for ‘unfinished business’

The Mike Miles era isn’t over at TCU basketball.

Less than two weeks after declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, Miles announced plans to return to college for his junior season.

“Coming back to finish what we started with my brothers!!#UnfinishedBusiness,” Miles posted on his Twitter account.

Coming back to finish what we started with my brothers!!#UnfinishedBusiness — Мιкє Мιℓєѕ Jr (@MikeMilesJr_) April 11, 2022

Miles, 19, is a significant piece for the Frogs to get back next season. He led the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game, despite battling injuries to both of his wrists in the second half of the season.

Those injuries, coupled with opposing defenses zeroing in on Miles much of the season, attributed to his dip in field goal percentage (38.2%) and 3-point percentage (29.5%) from his true freshman season. Miles also averaged 2.8 turnovers per game this season.

Improving his outside shot and working on his handle are among the top priorities for Miles going into next season to improve his draft stock.

Miles was the star on the team that ended a 35-year drought between NCAA Tournament victories this season. The Frogs also won a program-record five ranked games. Many have projected TCU as a Top 25 team going into next season, one capable of making a deeper run in March Madness.

All five starters from last season’s team now are expected to return (Miles, Damion Baugh, Chuck O’Bannon Jr, Emanuel Miller and Eddie Lampkin).

