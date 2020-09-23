It’s not the most fun part of your digital life, but strengthening your security online should be a priority. Don’t know where to start? Updating your email passwords regularly is a great first step. For many people, however, this may mean changing a password for a Gmail account. If this is your first time updating your Gmail password, don’t fret: With this guide, you’ll be able to change it in no time at all.

Here’s how to change your Gmail password, whether you use the desktop website or the Gmail Android app.

Step 1: Sign in to your Google account

View photos screenshot More

Head to the Google Account page and click the blue Go to Google Account button in the top right-hand corner.

Input your login details as requested and, if needed, verify your identity using two-factor authentication.

Step 2: Open your security settings

View photos Gmail Update screenshot More

Click on the Security tab and you’ll be presented with a number of options. Scroll down until you find the section labeled Signing In to Google.

Step 3: Change your password

View photos Gmail Update Screenshot 2 More

Find the section titled Password. It will tell you when you last changed it. Click on Password and when prompted, input your password again to confirm your identity. You’ll then be asked to input a new password. Make sure it’s complicated, with a mix of numbers, letters, capital letters, and special characters. If you’re worried about forgetting it, use a password manager.

Story continues