It’s not the most fun part of your digital life, but strengthening your security online should be a priority. Don’t know where to start? Updating your email passwords regularly is a great first step. For many people, however, this may mean changing a password for a Gmail account. If this is your first time updating your Gmail password, don’t fret: With this guide, you’ll be able to change it in no time at all.
Here’s how to change your Gmail password, whether you use the desktop website or the Gmail Android app.
Step 1: Sign in to your Google account
Head to the Google Account page and click the blue Go to Google Account button in the top right-hand corner.
Input your login details as requested and, if needed, verify your identity using two-factor authentication.
Step 2: Open your security settings
Click on the Security tab and you’ll be presented with a number of options. Scroll down until you find the section labeled Signing In to Google.
Step 3: Change your password
Find the section titled Password. It will tell you when you last changed it. Click on Password and when prompted, input your password again to confirm your identity. You’ll then be asked to input a new password. Make sure it’s complicated, with a mix of numbers, letters, capital letters, and special characters. If you’re worried about forgetting it, use a password manager.
Once you’ve confirmed the password and clicked on the blue Change Password button, the change is complete. Finally, your account is nice and secure. This is also a good time to double-check your other account details, such as the optional two-step verification and recovery methods.
Changing your password with the Gmail Android app
If you access your email on an Android tablet or smartphone, the method for changing your password is a little different, but no more complicated.
Open the Gmail application and click the three-line menu icon in the top left-hand corner. Next, select Settings from the bottom of the menu and then choose the account you want to change. Click Manage Your Google Account, followed by the Menu button and then Security. Alternatively, you can scroll along the top menu and tap the same option.
Tap the Password field and input your current password. Then enter your new password (choose something super-secure) and confirm it. Finally, tap on Change Password to complete the process.
Because the steps are so simple to change your password, you have no excuse for letting security lapse. After all, changing your password regularly is the best way to avoid scams and security breaches. Forget about keeping the same easily guessed password for years. Navigate your Gmail settings often to keep your password up-to-date, and that’s one less online hazard that will plague your existence.