'We can change this': The feeling of devastation at the University of Virginia can turn to hope

BrieAnna J. Frank, USA TODAY
The notifications from the University of Virginia started late Sunday night, offering little information beyond that shots had been fired at a parking garage.

It wasn't until I got a message of three words that I realized something horrible had happened.

I saw the words "RUN HIDE FIGHT" in a subsequent email and my heart sank with the realization that my campus could soon be added to a long list of schools that became sites of mass shootings.

Additional notifications issued a shelter-in-place order as a manhunt began for the suspect, who remained at large until late Monday morning.

As I'm sure was the case for many across the university, my night was mostly sleepless. It was spent in my hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, checking in with friends and keeping a mental tally of whom I'd accounted for in my new home of Charlottesville, Virginia, refreshing social media feeds, monitoring police scanners and scouring news outlets for any developments.

What we hadn't learned yet, was that students D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were gunned down as they returned from a class trip to Washington, D.C., on Sunday, and that our community would be reeling while we try to understand what happened.

At this point, nearly a day later, we have more questions than answers about the shooting. Though we await further details from law enforcement and university officials, we know there is nothing that could ever justify or explain the horror we have experienced.

'I don't think the chapter's been written on this yet'

My friend Blaine Patrick Werner Jr., a 30-year-old PhD student who studies Buddhist modernities and works as a teaching assistant for an American Studies class, saw the first alert about shots fired at the Culbreth Road parking garage. Students regularly get public safety emails about incidents on and off the Charlottesville campus, and in light of the lack of detail in the initial message, Blaine went to bed without much concern.

He woke up Monday morning to dozens of emails that described an armed and dangerous suspect and urged students to shelter in place. Officials hadn’t released information on the victims at that point, but Blaine started hearing they may have included football players.

“I have football players in one of my sections so I emailed both of them – the one that was still alive responded to me,” he told me.

That’s how he found out Devin was killed. His mind started swirling with the horrifying thoughts of his student's final moments and their last interactions, which included an email Devin sent the week before he was killed saying he wouldn't be able to make it to class.

It was an example of the courtesy and respect Blaine said Devin showed throughout the time they shared. Devin was a student with a memorable smile who was engaged with his studies and friendly to his peers.

"He's the kind of student that I think any instructor would want to have in class," Blaine said.

Devin had recently talked about the two Halloween costumes he'd donned this year – Deadpool and T'Challa from Black Panther. That was only a few weeks ago, and now he and two other young people are gone in a "devastating moment."

It's a dark day for UVA, but Blaine sees better ones ahead.

“I don’t think the chapter’s been written on this yet,” he said. “I think the legacy of this event won’t be made by the actions of a senseless gunman, but I hope that it will be made by the coming together of the university community to support one another.”

'Together, we're going to be strong'

Sunday began as a relatively quiet evening for religious studies professor Charles Marsh, 64. That was until he checked his phone shortly before 11:30 p.m. and saw an onslaught of alerts from the university that included the words "RUN HIDE FIGHT."

It was a harrowing alert for Marsh, who emailed and tweeted his students to send his "fervent hopes for peace and safety." He urged them to text or call him without hesitation, an offer that he said several took him up on.

A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is on the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville.
A Virginia State Police crime scene investigation truck is on the scene of an overnight shooting at the University of Virginia, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville.

The conversations they had, in which they confirmed their safety with each other and shared their fears and sadness, were mutually beneficial.

“I guess my email was also a way of saying I need you as a professor, at such times, as much as you may need me,” Marsh told me. “I really wanted to feel that we were all mindful of each other’s presence and that the night would pass.”

This semester, Marsh is teaching a seminar on anxiety. This week’s session was supposed to focus on architecture’s effect on mental health, but Marsh said the shooting makes a conversation about anxiety and gun violence necessary. It’s especially relevant for a class composed of Generation Z members whose lives have been shaped by mass shootings.

“I think it’s a time to really hear from each other and build wisdom, and my God, pledge with each other that we’re going to try to end this madness,” he said.

Marsh acknowledged UVA grounds are marked by “great historical trauma,” including the university’s use of enslaved laborers in the 19th century and 2017’s “Unite the Right” rally that saw torch-wielding white supremacists marching through the university’s grounds. The shooting is the latest grim addition to that history, but Marsh sees reason to have hope.

“I have a lot of confidence in our students and their strength, and their resilience, and their resourcefulness,” Marsh said. “Together, we’re going to be strong and we’re going to be whole.”

'We can change this'

The Rev. Adam Lawrence Dyer, 57, told me there’s a part of him that’s “unfortunately ready” for mass shootings at this point.

Prior to starting his PhD program in religious studies at UVA, Adam served as lead minister at First Parish in Cambridge Unitarian Universalist and a chaplain at Harvard University. He told me his time in Cambridge was often spent helping congregants and students cope with mass shootings, whether it be at a high school in Parkland, Florida, or a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Members of Beta Theta Pi hung up a Charlottesville Strong poster after a shooting Sunday evening left three dead and two injured according to the University. The suspect is in custody at this time after a lockdown was instated on campus. Authorities were searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, who they said he was considered armed and dangerous. Jones was a former UVA football player in 2018.
Members of Beta Theta Pi hung up a Charlottesville Strong poster after a shooting Sunday evening left three dead and two injured according to the University. The suspect is in custody at this time after a lockdown was instated on campus. Authorities were searching for Christopher Darnell Jones, who they said he was considered armed and dangerous. Jones was a former UVA football player in 2018.

Adam told me the students he saw lived in a constant state of fear, a cultural reality that made him both “furious and weepy" – but not jaded, despite the dizzying number of mass shootings that forever change countless lives in the United States each year.

“In ministry, having spent as much time with people coming into life and leaving life, I can’t conceive of a shooting as just, ‘oh, another one’ – I can’t.”

Even before the UVA shooting, Adam was planning to publish a post about gun violence on his blog, Spirituwellness. He wrote that the events of the night made the topic feel "even more close to home and relevant."

The post attributes gun violence to being in an "age of disembodiment," an era where humans fail to recognize the attributes and value they inherently share simply by mutually existing in human bodies. This phenomenon, Adam writes, is "literally killing us all ... one gunshot at a time."

The solutions to gun violence may not come easy, but Adam thinks they're within reach. For the sake of UVA students and all others whose lives have been changed by mass shootings over the years, we have to try.

“An entire student body now has a shooting as part of their lived experience, and that will never go away,” he said. “We can change this.”

Keeping the candles lit

After interviewing him for almost an hour, Adam turned the tables and asked how I was doing.

Our conversation happened before the university lifted shelter-in-place orders and announced Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. had been arrested in connection with the shooting. The lack of information about victims was unnerving as Adam and I both waited to hear whether people we knew and loved were among the dead or injured.

I told him how it also took me back to my experiences reporting on mass shootings in recent years. How in 2019 I'd covered the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting that left me unable to enter a Walmart without thinking of the 23 people who were gunned down. How four weeks to the day later, I went back to Texas to cover the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, which killed seven people and injured dozens more.

I told Adam how in every shooting, my knee-jerk reaction has been to push my emotions aside because I wasn't directly affected. I wasn't the one burying a family member in Texas, and I was out of town when the shots rang out in Charlottesville. I described it as feeling that I didn't have a "right" to grieve when so many others were much more deeply affected.

BrieAnna Frank on the campus of the University of Virginia, where she is a student.
BrieAnna Frank on the campus of the University of Virginia, where she is a student.

But Adam reminded me that emotion has to go somewhere. These incidents foster collective grief that we all must reckon with and remember while still moving forward with our individual lives.

“We take the time to feel, to cry, to be furious, to really, really go there,” he said. “We keep a little light lit inside with every single one, and you’d be surprised how much space there is to keep candles lit.”

Adam is right. We can honor D'Sean, Lavel, Devin and the countless others we've lost from gun violence while choosing to live embodied lives filled with love, community and peace.

Lives that keep the candles lit.

BrieAnna Frank is a reporter on USA TODAY's fact check team and a student at the University of Virginia, where she is pursuing a master's degree in religious studies.

