All change for Emma Raducanu as she prepares for SW19 return after meteoric year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Crooks
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Andy Murray
    Andy Murray
    British professional tennis player from Scotland
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
Emma Raducanu will hope to be all smiles again at Wimbledon (David Gray/AELTC Pool) (PA Archive)
Emma Raducanu will hope to be all smiles again at Wimbledon (David Gray/AELTC Pool) (PA Archive)

There was little fanfare when Emma Raducanu stepped out onto Wimbledon’s Court 18 for her senior debut 12 months ago.

Over on Centre Court, Katie Boulter was threatening an upset against Aryna Sabalenka, with Andy Murray the headline act of the afternoon.

Raducanu’s straight-sets victory over Vitalia Diatchenko was maybe the last time she was afforded the luxury of relative anonymity.

Emma Raducanu was the darling of SW19 last year (Ben Queenborough/AELTC Pool) (PA Archive)
Emma Raducanu was the darling of SW19 last year (Ben Queenborough/AELTC Pool) (PA Archive)

When she knocked out former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in round two, the tennis world began to sit up and take notice, and the spotlight has only intensified since.

The main reason for that, of course, was her remarkable US Open triumph, an unprecedented achievement for a teenager so new to the senior ranks that she had to come through qualifying.

But, if that was a fairytale, it did not take long for the darker side of fame to arrive at Raducanu’s door.

Literally in the shape of an obsessive fan who was given a restraining order and figuratively in the sky-high expectations and scrutiny over her every move on and off the court.

Perhaps inevitably, the road since New York has been bumpy, with a series of niggling injuries, wins hard to come by and criticism of her coaching decisions.

After deciding not to see where a short-term partnership with her former junior coach Andrew Richardson could lead following their US Open success, Raducanu’s appointment of experienced German Torben Beltz proved short-lived.

The teenager insists she enjoys forging her own path while drawing on outside assistance where she feels it is needed, but it is undoubtedly an unusual approach.

More concerning are the continual fitness problems – an issue that also affected Raducanu as a junior. While it is completely understandable it is taking her body time to adjust to the demands of the professional game, there is not yet the sense that she knows when to push and when to hold back.

I don't think anyone would say, 'I wish I didn't win a grand slam at 18', because that is what I set out to do when I started playing tennis.

What Raducanu has in abundance, though, is talent, competitive spirit, intelligence and, above all, time.

Speaking in Nottingham, where a side injury forced her to retire after only seven games of her first-round match, the Kent teenager said: “I am not being so hard on myself and I am really, really enjoying my time right now, and also believing in the work I am doing day in, day out.

“Personally I think I know what I’m doing. I’m still 19 and I’ve already won a grand slam so I can take my time and put things in place because I know my motivation isn’t any less.

“It isn’t always going to be smooth sailing where you just clean up every week. I don’t think anyone would say, ‘I wish I didn’t win a grand slam at 18’, because that is what I set out to do when I started playing tennis.

Lifting the US Open trophy has opened many doors for Emma Raducanu but also pushed expectations sky high (ZUMA) (PA Media)
Lifting the US Open trophy has opened many doors for Emma Raducanu but also pushed expectations sky high (ZUMA) (PA Media)

“For that to happen very soon definitely comes with a lot of challenges but managing, learning and growing through the adversities that I have faced, I would much rather have that, learn from those experiences and keep building and progressing.”

Raducanu would be well advised to have a chat with Andy Murray about what she can expect at Wimbledon, where the pressure on home hopefuls is arguably greater than anywhere else.

Lleyton Hewitt experienced something similar at the Australian Open, where he qualified for the first time as a 15-year-old and made 20 singles appearances, reaching his only final in 2005.

“It’s not easy and it’s something that probably comes with experience but everyone’s different with their personalities,” said the Australian, who won Wimbledon 20 years ago, to the PA news agency.

“Some really enjoy it, some prefer playing away in other countries where you’re not quite under that spotlight, you don’t have every family member or friend coming out needing tickets every second day and all those different demands.

“You’ve got to put yourself in a bubble as well and be a little bit selfish to try to get the best out of yourself.

“I think Andy Murray has been unbelievable, how he’s handled it, playing in the Olympics at Wimbledon but also Wimbledon and having so many of those close losses but yet still putting himself out there and having a crack.

“And Emma is going to be in a very similar situation. Whether she plays her best tennis this year, who knows? But I’m sure she’s going to get better and better each year that she steps out there.

“She’s so young still, she’s got such a massive career ahead of her and I’m sure she’ll give herself an opportunity to win the tournament at some stage. The way she played in New York last year, I have no doubt she’ll be there towards the end of the tournament in the not too distant future.”

:: Lleyton Hewitt will be at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, playing in the ATP Champions Tour on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26. Tickets can be found at: https://www.seetickets.com/tour/the-giorgio-armani-tennis-classic

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Andre De Grasse puts up season-best time in 4th-place finish at Diamond League meet

    Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse finished fourth in a season-best effort in the men's 200-metre event in Diamond League action on Saturday in Paris, France. The Markham, Ont., native crossed the finish line with a time of 20.38 seconds. South Africa's Luxolo Adams ran away with the victory with a time of 19.82 seconds. Dominican Alexander Ogondo placed second with a national record and personal best of 20.03 seconds, while France's Mouhamadou Fall took third place (20.26). WATCH | De Grasse

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Coyotes taking next steps toward building new arena

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes gave an elaborate presentation, had players on hand to give their support and listened to concerns presented by Sky Harbor Airport officials. More than 100 citizens offered their opinions, then statements from 220 more were read in the Tempe City Council chambers. After the eight-hour meeting, the Coyotes finally got what they wanted: approval to negotiate with the city of Tempe to build a new arena close to downtown. Now comes the next phase. The right to

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Hill leads undermanned Nighthawks to victory, snap Honey Badgers' 6-game win streak

    Ahmed Hill scored a team-high 23 points as the undermanned Guelph Nighthawks squad snapped the Hamilton Honey Badgers' six-game winning streak with a 89-83 victory on Sunday in Guelph, Ont. Missing both Cat Barber and AJ Lawson, the Nighthawks (6-3), who have now won five games in a row themselves, were able to avenge an 18-point loss to Hamilton (7-2) earlier in the season. Following a tight opening frame where Guelph took a one-point lead at the end, the Honey Badgers opened the second quarter

  • Argonauts hold on for season-opening 20-19 home victory over Alouettes

    TORONTO — Experience has taught Brandon Banks anything can happen at the end of a CFL game. Banks had a touchdown grab in his Toronto debut but the Argonauts needed a missed David Cote field-goal try with 11 seconds remaining to escape with a season-opening 20-19 home win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. Montreal (0-2) had a chance for the win but Cote's errant 21-yard attempt instead went for a single. It tarnished a stellar 10-play, 63-yard drive engineered by Alouettes quarterba

  • Johnny Gaudreau tops NHL's potential UFA class with free agency four weeks away

    NHL general managers get the opportunity to open their chequebooks four weeks from Wednesday. This year's list of potential unrestricted free agents — as always — offers some intriguing opportunities for executives looking to alter the course of their franchises. There's also been a significant amount of buyer's remorse through the years. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the headline-grabbing options with the NHL market set to open July 13. JOHNNY GAUDREAU 2021-22 salary cap hit: US$6.

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58

  • Gibson outduels Harris as Bandits narrowly edge Shooting Stars

    The Fraser Valley Bandits defeated the Scarborough Shooting Stars in a 92-89 nail-biter on Saturday at the Langley Events Centre. Shane Gibson put on a show for the Bandits, leading the team with 29 points and eight rebounds to help Fraser Valley (5-2) snap the Shooting Stars' three-game winning streak. The Bandits jumped out to a 27-18 lead after the first quarter, but Scarborough (4-4) closed the gap in the second and third quarters to enter the final frame down just one. After entering the El

  • Should Andrei Vasilevskiy have been pulled in Game 2?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie aim to rationalize Jon Cooper's decision to let the Avalanche hang seven goals on the Lightning's netminder in Game 2.