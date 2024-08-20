Is a late change coming for Manchester City at right-back?

It is beginning to look like it may be a busy final few weeks of the transfer window for Manchester City. The possible return of club legend Ilkay Gundogan is becoming increasingly likely. The champions are also reportedly on the hunt for another attacking player to strengthen Pep Guardiola’s squad. But could a change at right-back also be on the cards for the world champions? That scenario may be in play based on several new reports.

First of all, Sam Lee has reported for The Athletic in their weekly Transfer DealSheet column that City are continuing to monitor Jeremie Frimpong. Lee further reports that Manchester City will move for Frimpong if Kyle Walker does leave the club late in the transfer window. Furthermore, Lee reports that sources close to Walker and City have played down links between City’s captain and the Al Hilal.

Secondly, SportsZone has reported that Al Hilal have submitted a contract offer to Kyle Walker. Furthermore, SportsZone adds that Walker is seriously considering Al Hilal’s offer. Lastly, SportsZone adds that Manchester City are open to selling Walker but at a high price.

Rico Lewis looks set to be Manchester City’s first-choice right-back, but a change in the position isn’t a far-fetched scenario.

Based on the form of Rico Lewis over the summer and during City’s win over Chelsea, the youngster looks set to be Manchester City’s first-choice right-back this season. He appears to have earned that role. Kyle Walker will still be a key player for the champions but it does seem that Rico Lewis is set for a more prominent role this season. But the idea of Walker potentially leaving with Bayern Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong coming in could happen over the final days of the transfer window.

Of course that would depend on if Al Hilal do move for Kyle Walker. If they don’t it’s obvious that Manchester City will continue this season with what they have. If Walker does intend on moving to the Saudi Pro League then a change will come Pep Guardiola’s side at right-back. Lewis and Frimpong could share duties at the position and offer different attributes to the role. There also the potential of the pair adding a more youthful look to the position for Manchester City. But as previously mentioned that scenario depends entirely on what the future holds for Kyle Walker.

Manchester City’s situation at right-back could change over the final days of the transfer window. It isn’t a major story at the moment but if Kyle Walker does decide to chase a move to Al Hilal then it looks like Manchester City will make a move to change the look of the position at the club.