A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Change of CEO

Effective as of 1 January 2023 Vincent Clerc will be appointed new CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S replacing Søren Skou who will leave the Group. Vincent Clerc is currently CEO of Ocean & Logistics and has been with the Group for 25 years.

The Executive Board will hereafter consist of CEO Vincent Clerc, CFO Patrick Jany, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen and Navneet Kapoor.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1

Attachment