Change The Burger Game With Coconut-Buttered Buns

Whether you're serving juicy chicken sandwiches or homemade black bean burgers, taking an extra few minutes to toast the accompanying buns is worth the effort. (Have you ever met a semi-crispy, buttery bun you didn't like?) If you're used to toasting a gamut of bread when serving sandwiches, there's a good chance you're already privy to the different methods available, such as utilizing your grill, oven, and cast-iron skillet. But apart from slathering buns in melted butter and honey, there's another ingredient that will sandwiches to another level of deliciousness. To upgrade burger buns, all you need is a generous helping of softened butter and shredded coconut.

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen is responsible for creating this one-of-a-kind method, which is featured in her cookbook "Cravings: Hungry for More." While you may not have guessed that shredded coconut would be the recommended ingredient for delicious burger buns, Teigen's method will take sandwich-focused meals to new heights.

Making Chrissy Teigen's Coconut-Buttered Buns

Next to using homemade flavored butters to amp up your next dinner party, you can also add flavor to sandwich buns with salted butter and a few handfuls of shredded unsweetened coconut. The key to achieving a nice, bubbly result is to use the oven's broiler setting and spread at least 2 teaspoons of butter on each bun half before sprinkling with coconut.

This recipe initially debuted in Chrissy Teigen's second cookbook, "Cravings: Hungry for More," in tandem with her chicken teriyaki burgers. Besides using at least 2 teaspoons of butter, Teigen also recommends 1 tablespoon of coconut per bun half, explaining that the buns only need to stay under the broiler for up to 2 minutes or until the halved buns become golden and the butter has started to bubble.

If you attempt this recipe at home, make sure to use the oven's broiler setting. If you place buttered and coconut-covered buns in a standard 350-degree oven, the butter will melt, but you won't be able to achieve an evenly toasted exterior. Toasted coconut, which, in this case, is achieved only with the broiler, imparts a distinct flavor and provides crunch.

The Best Foods To Pair With Buttery, Coconut-Covered Buns

Now that you know how to make coconut-buttered buns, what are some tasty ways to enjoy them? Because these coco-buttered buns call for unsweetened shredded coconut, they can be used to add depth of flavor to a number of your favorite sandwiches. Besides making Chrissy Teigen's chicken teriyaki burgers, you can use these buns to dress up a salmon burger recipe or add an unexpected complexity to any veggie-stacked sandwich. Coconut is a main staple in Thai cuisine;you can also use these toasted buns to serve as the base for homemade curry chicken salad or Thai burgers.

To use this bread for regular beef burgers, add a thin layer of coconut jam or chutney to toasted coconut buns, and serve the warm burgers with sharp cheddar. The sharpness of the cheddar cheese will highlight the nuanced sweetness of the coconut jam and bring out the flavors of the toasted coconut.

Besides filling coconut-covered buns with savory foods, you can also go in a different direction to satisfy your sweet tooth. Toast the buns in salted butter and sweetened shredded coconut for a salty-sweet upgrade, and adorn your bread with a number of different sweet combinations, such as peanut butter and banana or Nutella and strawberries. However you decide to use these coconut-buttered buns, try not to overcomplicate your burger or sandwich filling so that you're able to experience the taste of buttery toasted coconut in each and every bite.

