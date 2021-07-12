Change to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

Announcement no. 17/2021

Change to the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S

Alm. Brand A/S (“Alm. Brand”) hereby announces that member of the Board of Directors Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen will resign from the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand effective today. Flemming Fuglede Jørgensen’s vacancy on the Board of Directors will be filled by alternate Tina Schmidt Madsen (director).

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations
Maria Lindeberg
Mobile no. +45 2499 8455

