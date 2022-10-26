Chanel's Thigh High Rain Boot is the Next "It Girl" Shoe

Previewed on the Fall/Winter 2022 runway, Chanel reinvents the rain boot with a streetstyle-ready twist.

Led by creative director Virginie Viard, Chanel extends the classic silhouette into a thigh high height, but keeps the traditional rubber makeup. The style comes in two colorways, classic black with white trim and a dark beige iteration with black details.

Branding comes by way of interlocking C's placed at the boot's collar and debossed "CHANEL" lettering at the heel. The boot sits atop a 1mm heel with sculpted details on the toe box and ankle. We predict the style will be a favorite among "It Girls," having already received placement in Vogue Mexico on supermodel America Gonzalez.

Both colorways are available now via Chanel boutiques for $2,220 USD. Take a closer look at the styles in the carousel above.

