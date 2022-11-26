Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'

Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents.

Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for so much but mostly my family. These 2 are my whole world and I love them with all my heart."

She continued, "I'm beyond grateful that God has blessed me with @domfenison & @bowiebreeze and this has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food lol 🙏🏼🦃🧡🤍 #happythanksgivng #thankful Fave pic 1-4??"

In response, Fenison wrote in the comments section, "Amazing thanksgiving with you two 🧡🖤🧡." In another comment, he added, "Love you."

In the snapshots, the group dressed in color-coordinating outfits including white, gold, and grey. One snapshot features Bowie in a cute onesie that reads, "Thankful."

Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'

Earlier this week, West Coast opened up to PEOPLE about her first few weeks of motherhood after welcoming Bowie on Nov. 2, saying "mom life has been great."

When announcing Bowie's arrival earlier this month, the recording artist shared that she required an emergency cesarean section, an experience that "terrified" her, the star said.

"The hardest part was holding back my tears when I heard her cry as she came out. I was scared to cry while they were stitching me back up so I stayed as still as possible and fought back my tears of joy until they were done," she told PEOPLE. "Then I was finally able to hold Bowie and cry my eyes out and that was the best moment of my life by far."

Speaking of Bowie's unique moniker, West Coast said she and Fenison came up with the name when listening to an '80s radio station in the car.

RELATED: Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'

"Her dad and I loved the idea of a unisex name and we were gearing towards that when thinking of names. We also wanted it to be unique," she explained. "The David Bowie song 'Modern Love' came on, which is a song and artist I personally love, and I saw the name Bowie and said 'That's it, babe! Bowie should be her name,' and my boyfriend Dom loved it and we decided to go with that."

"Plus we had already picked out a middle name we were set on which was Breeze and we thought Bowie Breeze flowed so well together," she continued.

West Coast first announced her pregnancy in early June, just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

A couple of weeks later, the couple revealed the sex of their first baby in a celebratory video via Instagram, writing in the caption, "We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼."

"Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do," she added.