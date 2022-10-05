Chanel Showcases a Sophisticated Allure in SS23 Collection

Virginie Viard returned to Paris Fashion Week with her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Chanel. Bows, boast rhinestone boots and sequence stole the show, taking a subtle nod to Alain Resnais’ film Last Year in Marienbad.

“The films we have seen, those that possess us and those we invent, Marienbad, the Nouvelle Vague, the allure according to Gabrielle Chanel, Karl, the night, feathers, sequins, heels: I like it when things get mixed up,” Viard shared in a press release. Infusing sophisticated allure with the freedom of movement, the latest collection is imagined as a free stroll through fragments and exposes an imaginary world confronted with itself.

Deconstructed prints, pastel tweeds and elegant maxi dresses took center stage. Meanwhile, a series of tweed pantsuits helped defined this season’s motif. The label’s play on gold textiles also became one of the season’s main stars. Alongside, mini dresses, black-and-white polka dot sets and cropped jackets also made an appearance in the collection. Elsewhere, gloves like layered necklaces and elbow gloves hint at the future of accessories trends.

True to the brand’s signature palette, hues like black, white and gold dominated the lineup while hints of mint, lilac, peach and mauve were seen in some of the garments. The presentation welcomed notable guests like Kristen Stewart, whom the luxury brand described as the most faithful incarnation of the collection, in addition to BLACKPINK's Jennie, Naomi Campbell and Halsey.

Take a look at Chanel’s SS23 collection in the gallery above and watch the show below.