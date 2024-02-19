Chanel Readies Beauty Pop-up in Edinburgh for Line Fronted by Margot Robbie

LONDON — Chanel is adding another stop on its tour of the U.K., this time in Edinburgh, Scotland, for a beauty pop-up in March focused on its new Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche lipstick, the campaign for which is fronted by house ambassador Margot Robbie.

The Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche pop-up will take place from March 9 to 30 at No. 8 Charlotte Square, a building designed by British architect and furniture designer Robert Adam.

Over two floors visitors will be greeted by guides to explore the immersive pop-up that will include a cinema to watch the Nuit Blanche campaign film; an interactive digital clock, and a backstage area to try on the collection that Robbie fronts.

Margot Robbie in the Chanel Nuit Blanche campaign.

House founder Gabrielle Chanel had close ties to Edinburgh, visiting it often during her relationship with the Duke of Westminster. Chanel and the duke would regularly fish, hunt and go shooting in the Scottish Highlands.

Last December the French fashion house staged its Métiers d’Art 2024 show in Manchester, England, taking over some of the northern city’s landmarks for a three-day luxury and pop culture experience.

The first U.K. exhibition dedicated to the French fashion designer Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel at the Victoria & Albert museum got an extension in January.

“Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto” will now run until March 10 after selling out within three days of opening.

In 2012, Karl Lagerfeld hosted a Métiers d’Art show at Linlithgow Palace in West Lothian, just outside of Edinburgh. (Linlithgow means “the loch in the damp hollow.”) It was originally the royal palace of the Stuarts and the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots.

