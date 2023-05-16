Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'

The model and her New England Patriots boyfriend Davon Godchaux are expecting their first child together

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman will soon be able to call herself a mom to three girls!

The model, who announced that she and boyfriend Davon Godchaux were expecting their first child together earlier this month, revealed on Monday that their baby-to-be will be a girl!

"Ahh! It's a girl!" she cheered in a video showcasing the moment she learned of the baby's sex, as she popped a pink confetti cannon in a photoshoot alongside daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with ex Sterling Shepard. "A sister, you're getting a sister! You're getting a sister!"

"The gender reveal is here!!!!" Iman, 32, captioned her video. "Surprise."

This will be Godchaux's first daughter. The New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

"I'm hoping it's a girl... I want a girl," he said before the reveal, while Iman admitted she was "hoping it's a boy."

"If it's a girl, I'm already a girl mom, so should be just another thing!" Iman said. "We're so excited to be parents. ... We are blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy."

Cali and Cassie were equally split — Cali hoping for a brother and Cassie, a sister.

All found out the happy news at the same time, Iman and Godchaux standing behind the two girls as they shot off the cannons and showered the stage with pink confetti.

For the ethereal shoot, snapped in New York City's Soho neighborhood, Iman wore a white crop top and dapped skirt while Godchaux matched her in a white short-sleeve button down and linen pants. The girls wore matching pink dresses and flower crowns.

"I just want to tell my baby I love you, can't wait to meet you," Godchaux said, later in the video. "Proud dad already. Can't wait to see you!"

"And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much and I'm just so grateful to be your mother." Iman added. "You have an amazing father and together we will raise you. ... Can't wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!"

She later laughed at the camera, "I'm having a girl, guys! A third head to do every morning! I can't wait to do your hair!"

Karisma Hotels & Resorts Chanel Iman, Davon Godchaux and kids

Iman and Godchaux went Instagram-official in April 2022 with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

They announced they were expecting on May 3, sharing photos from the same maternity shoot to Instagram. "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽," she wrote in her first upload, shared another set of photos from the same shoot in a follow-up post. "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

The proud "girl mom" gave tribute to her impending arrival in a post shared prior to Monday, writing: "To my third born, my little miracle that's on your way!"I think about what you will look like every day. Mommy is so excited to meet you, kiss those little toes and hold you in my arms. I can't wait to do life with you."

"Blessings my little one."

