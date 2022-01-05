Chanel Are Dropping A Brand New No.1 Collection, And No.5 Fans Will Be Obsessed

Photo credit: Chanel

As 2021 marked a century of the legendary Chanel scent, No.5, we looked to the past to celebrate a timeless beauty icon. But, as we embark upon a new year, Chanel are now most definitely looking forwards (albeit by counting backwards), namely to their latest collection, No.1 de Chanel.

An entirely brand spanking new collection from the fashion house, No.1 de Chanel is the brand's more skinimalist approach to beauty, inspired by Gabrielle Chanel's original holistic concept. Or, as the brand puts it, 'From its very beginnings, Chanel anticipated the future, seeing beauty according to the vision inherited from Gabrielle Chanel: there is no duality between the mind and the senses, no distinction between reason and sensitivity, no separation of the body and the emotions.'

Comprised of just nine products including skincare, multi-use make-up and a fragrance mist, No.1 is a refreshingly tight edit of formulas based around the revitalising effects of the red camelia flower.



A full skincare routine of a powder-to-foam cleanser, lotion, face mist, serum, face cream and eye cream all boast solid natural ingredient stats whilst heroing the key camelia ingredient. The aim? Healthy, happy skin that looks all round amazing.

It's all about vitality - a key property of red camelia extract and something almost all of our faces could do with. Adding to the so-healthy-it-hurts aesthetic is the most fuss-free make-up routine ever: a second-skin effect foundation and a lip and cheek balm in six different shades. Apply both with your hands for an effortless five minute make-up routine that's just the right amount of youthful.

Efforts to keep up with sustainable beauty standards have been made as well, with refillable options, paper leaflets removed, some lids made using recycled materials and more than 80 per cent of the range's packaging made from glass marking welcome steps into eco-conscious production.

Most notably, Chanel have introduced a brand new fragrance - No.1 de Chanel L'Eau Rouge. Formulated with red camelia, of course, the perfume mist is a refreshing and light floral, that's more uplifting than the moody merlot packaging might suggest. If No.5 is for ladies that lunch, then No.1 is for women that live.



Chanel No.1 de Chanel is available to buy from January 14.

