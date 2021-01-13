Chanel cruise show to take place in the south of France this May
Chanel has announced its intention to stage its cruise 2021 show in the south of France this May.
The French fashion house will present the new collection at the Carrières de Lumières, located in the village of Les Baux-de-Provence, it revealed in a press release.
The spectacle will be staged against the backdrop of the white limestone quarries, which were featured in the 1959 film Le Testament d'Orphée (Testament of Orpheus), directed by Jean Cocteau, who was friends with Gabrielle Chanel.
"The cruise collection has been anchored in the history of the house of Chanel since the early 1920s, when Gabrielle Chanel first offered her clients lightweight and comfortable designs for various sunny destinations including the Riviera and the beaches of the Lido in Venice," the press release added.
There has been no confirmation as to whether an audience will be invited to watch the show, but it is likely that this decision will be taken closer to the time. Currently, fashion shows in France are not allowed to take place with an audience present, in accordance with the new rules in place due to the pandemic. This means that both the men's shows and the upcoming couture fashion week will have to take place behind closed doors.
Like all fashion brands, Chanel's show plans have been turned upside down in recent months. It was forced to cancel its cruise show last summer – set to take place in Capri – as a result of the pandemic, presenting the collection via a film and accompanying imagery instead.
