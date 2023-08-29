Chanel Celebrates Chance Fragrance With Lucky Chance Diner

Weeks after opening a new beauty boutique in the neighborhood, Chanel is kicking off a pop-up in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

To commemorate the launch of Chanel Chance Eau Fraîche eau de parfum, as well as the boutique’s opening, Chanel is taking over a diner in the buzzy neighborhood from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10. Dubbed the Chanel Lucky Chance Diner, it will be open to the public, with reservations available on Chanel’s website.

In the diner itself, guests will sit at booths or counters to explore the brand’s fragrance offerings, such as the Chance range, from which the diner derives its color palette. As reported by WWD, Chanel is the largest prestige beauty business in the U.S.

In an outdoor garden, there will be a point of sale for Chanel Chance fragrances, as well as games and diner-inspired refreshments.

Brooklyn has gained increasing retail traction from beauty companies. At the time of Chanel’s boutique opening, Barbara Menarguez, the general manager of the brand’s beauty business, said, “We look to establish a presence in markets where our chanel.com clients are most concentrated to build upon those existing relationships with omnichannel experiences, as well as in markets where we believe there is a high potential to build new client relationships.”

Those boutiques also attract a larger Gen Z audience than other prongs of the brand’s distribution, and often serve as gateways to other Chanel goods, from fashion to watches and fine jewelry, Menarguez said.

Fragrance brand Byredo also recently opened a Brooklyn store, following the likes of Glossier, Glowbar, Credo, Sephora, Aesop and others.

