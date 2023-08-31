Chanel Beauty’s "31 Le Rouge" Lipstick Collection Signals That Beauty Is Priceless

Chanel Beauty has wholly shaken the makeup market with its recently launched lipstick collection dubbed "31 Le Rouge," which has made headlines for its hefty price point.

The "31 Le Rouge" collection includes 12 striking shades across coveted fall hues from a deep blue red to a dusty rose. It is also the first time Chanel Beauty has used glass packaging for its lipsticks. Its eco-friendly glass case has a faceted design that resembles the mirrors on the Rue Cambon staircase in Paris. Additionally, each shade in the collection is available in interchangeable refills with a protective cap, allowing users to try new shades or refill their favorites.

The "31 Le Rouge" lipstick from Chanel Beauty is priced at $195 USD and is up for grabs via the brand's website. Its long-lasting formula and high-quality packaging make it a worthwhile investment for those who appreciate luxury beauty products.