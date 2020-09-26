Chandrababu Naidu wants to 'create rifts between castes, religions': Andhra minister

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Saturday accused former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu of trying to create rifts between castes and religions.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said, "Naidu's remarks during last one week have been very dangerous. He wants to create rifts between castes and religions, and to gain political mileage out of it."

"It's normal for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to speak on Hindutva or religious issues. But now, TDP is trying to grab that position. It is not out of respect for religions, but for the sake of political gains," he alleged.

Slamming the former CM, Satyanarayana said, "Recently while speaking on North Andhra issues, Naidu said that Jagan government did nothing for North Andhra region. The present government is in power for the past 15 months only. Prior to that, Naidu was CM for 5 years. He did nothing for the development of North Andhra region."

He added, "For almost a week, Naidu had been trying to make a fuss over CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy's Tirumala trip. What happened? The CM has completed Tirumala trip peacefully in a calm and composed manner. His devotion to Lord Balaji is undeterred.

He also asked why Naidu was opposed to making Visakhapatnam the executive capital of the state and added that the state government was not against Amaravati.

"We clearly say that we will keep developing Amaravati, along with all other places. But why Chandrababu Naidu cannot say about that?" the minister asked.

Observing that Visakhapatnam did not develop in spite of many summits, he added, "Chandrababu claims that he had conducted many summits in Visakhapatnam. But what was the result? They did not materialise in any investments. In fact, it was during YSR's regime that Visakhapatnam developed.

"It is clear that much insider trading took place in the name of Amaravati capital. The TDP govt has looted everything in the state," he alleged further

Pointing out that the present government was working to develop the entire state, he added, "I reiterate that our government is committed to development of all regions. Unlike Chandrababu Naidu we are working for uniform development of all parts of the state."

The minister said that the state government was looking into the recent incidents in Antarvedi temple chariot burning issue and other incidents and would sternly punish the culprits.

"I feel there is a TDP hand behind such incidents. I shared my opinion with DGP also," he said.

Stressing that the present government in the state was working hard to fulfil promises made to the public, he added, "Our government is busy in fulfilling the promises made to the public during elections. We are seriously working on implementing welfare schemes. At the same time, we are concerned about law and order in the state. We have no time for petty politics." (ANI)

