Chandler Powell Jokes Baby Grace Has 'Decided She's Part of the Kangaroo Mob' in Funny Photo

chandler powell, bindi irwin

Chandler Powell/Instagram; Inset: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Grace Warrior is making new friends!

On Thursday, Chandler Powell, 25, shared a cute photo of his 7-month-old daughter sitting in her stroller surrounded by a mob of kangaroos at the Australia Zoo.

In the shot, baby Grace reaches her hand out to one of the animals perched in front of her while several other kangaroos stand behind her in the background.

"I think Grace has decided that she's part of the kangaroo mob @AustraliaZoo 🦘❤️," Powell writes, as mom Bindi Irwin, 23, replies, "She is the sweetest ❤️"

Irwin has previously opened up about wanting to raise her child to carry on her family's devotion to wildlife.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin's Baby Grace Warrior Meeting Animals: Photos

"Everything we do is to create positive change on the planet and protect as many beautiful animal species as we can," she told The Bump in February. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations. My family started this work over 50 years ago and I have always been grateful that they included me and my brother every step of the way."

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation," she added. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe," said Irwin at the time.

Last week, Irwin paid tribute to her father, Steve Irwin, 15 years after his death.

She shared an Instagram post in remembrance of him, writing, "Your legacy will live on forever. I love you for even longer. November 15, Steve Irwin Day."