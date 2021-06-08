Chandler Powell Calls Daughter a 'Legend at Spotting Wildlife' on Family Walk with Bindi Irwin

Chandler Powell Instagram

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have already passed down some of their love for nature to their 2-month-old daughter Grace Warrior.

On Monday, the couple took their daughter on a walk where she was able to encounter some of the Australian area's wildlife for the first time. Powell, 24, posted photos of the adorable moment with Bindi and Grace.

"Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She's already a legend at spotting wildlife," he captioned the photo of his sleeping daughter in her stroller while they were out and about.

Bindi, 22, was quick to comment on her husband's photos, gushing over her baby girl. She wrote, "Her squishyyyyyy face." She also posted pictures from the walk when Grace was awake during what the Crikey! It's the Irwins star called "adventures with our little bug."

On March 25, Bindi announced on Instagram that she welcomed Grace into the world on the one-year anniversary of her wedding to Powell.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," said Bindi, sharing a photo of the family of three.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she added.

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she wants her child to carry on the family's passion for wildlife conservation.

"We actually live right in the middle of the zoo! Australia Zoo is like a resort for wildlife, a sanctuary dedicated to conservation and education," she said at the time. "I'm so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations."

Since then, baby Grace has been introduced to a few animal friends. In May, Powell shared another photo on Instagram where his daughter is face to face with a koala from the Australia Zoo.

"We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we've met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior," Powell wrote, calling her his "wildlife warrior princess."

Bindi previously shared how her late dad Steve Irwin's mission continues on today within their family.

"We've been tremendously lucky to learn about how to care for so many different animals and educate others on conservation. My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior,'" she said. "Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."