Chandler Parsons on his car accident: ‘I was bringing my girl home spaghetti and half the red in my car everywhere was marinara sauce’

Chandler Parsons on his car accident that led to his retirement: It was nuts. I was leaving practice one day in Atlanta, two o’clock on a Wednesday. And I’m driving and I just see this car coming at me and just completely T-Bones me. And I had never been to a crash before. I’d never been in a fender bender or anything. It’s kind of the craziest story. I’m completely out, right? Like I’m knocked out. And I wake up… and by the time I wake up, there are already sirens. The windows were bashed in, airbag’s out, I had a cut on my wrist, I was bleeding… and I couldn’t move my neck! And I’m like, shit this is serious. And I can see the guy who hit me, he’s completely knocked out, blood everywhere. And I’m like, wow, this is scary. I’m looking at my car’s all messed up. There’s red everywhere, and I hear this voice and I’m not like a religious spiritual kind of guy like that, but I hear this voice and it’s like ‘Chandler Mr. Parsons. We’re coming to get you’re going to be okay’. And at that moment, I’m like sitting there. I’m like ‘f—, I died’. This is God, this is what happened, right? Blood everywhere. And I snapped out of it and it was the OnStar from my car. They were telling me they were coming to get me and I was bringing my girl home spaghetti. So half the red in my car everywhere was marinara sauce, but at the moment I’m tripping, I’m like, ‘oh shit!’

Chandler Parsons: Physically, I’m getting better. I’m still rehabbing, working out, still training. The injuries are permanent, I’m not going to play in the NBA anymore. But to live my life and do what I want to do to be a father, travel, things like that… I’m okay. And the lawsuit settled. So now I’m finally free. -via Apple Podcasts / March 15, 2022