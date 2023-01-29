Chandler Cunningham-South gives Steve Borthwick glimpse with brutish Exiles display

Charles Richardson
·5 min read
Chandler Cunningham-South - Chandler Cunningham-South gives Steve Borthwick glimpse with brutish Exiles display - Shutterstock/Danny Loo
All eyes might be on Steve Borthwick, who announces his inaugural England senior starting XV on Thursday, but one of the country's under-20s, Chandler Cunningham-South, might have given the national head coach some food for thought in London Irish's bonus-point win over Harlequins.

The flanker might only be 19 but, on Sunday's brutish showing, he can already mix it with the big boys. Cunningham-South, named in the England Under-20s squad for the upcoming Six Nations, was the star of the show in Brentford, leading Irish to their fourth Premiership win in five and condemning Harlequins to their fourth successive league loss – although the visitors did depart the west London derby with a try-scoring bonus point of their own.

Harlequins struggled to cope with Cunningham-South's ball-carrying combustibility but, alongside him, fellow back-rower Tom Pearson was industrious as ever, while 21-year-old Michael Dykes bagged himself a hat-trick on his Gallagher Premiership debut as Irish moved up to seventh in the table. Paddy Jackson was faultless off the tee, too.

There was a welcome return from injury for another Exiles starlet, too. Henry Arundell made it through his first appearance since October unscathed, recovering sufficiently from foot trouble to employ stability in London Irish's back field for the final half an hour. A silky second-half dummy reminded Borthwick of Arundell's attacking arsenal, too.

Harlequins were hampered, however; playing almost an hour with 14 players after captain Stephan Lewies was sent off for a nasty if unintentional shoulder to Cunningham-South's head at a ruck. It was one of those where one wished it would not be a red but knew it had to be – and that it would be.

If the two sides were aware of each other's respective domestic form before the match, then the opening became somewhat of a self-fulfilling prophecy. London Irish had the bonus point wrapped up by half-time – two tries from Dykes – and, after seven minutes, Harlequins found themselves trailing by 14 points. Cunningham-South dotted down at the back of a maul to open the scoring for the hosts, before Dykes touched down in the corner following skilful work in the build-up by James Stokes and Tom Pearson.

Dykes would soon turn from hero to zero, however. Harlequins established a foothold in the match when the hosts' wing deliberately slapped a pass out of the path of visiting wing Nick David, who had the line at his mercy. Harlequins were awarded a penalty try and Dykes was ordered off for 10 minutes in the cooler.

Lewies' indiscretion meant that 14 against 14 was the order of the day for the rest of Dykes' sin-binning, but it was the hosts who adapted most comfortably to the loss. When a Danny Care box-kick hung in the air, bewildering all and sundry, Stokes was the quickest to react and Harlequins could barely lay a finger on the full-back as he scooted away to the line.

After Dykes' return, the 14-man visitors did bag a second score, with David scything through, stopped only by a sublime last-gasp tackle from Pearson. But Irish ran out of steam and, when Harlequins recycled, Tommy Allan crossed the line unopposed.

Dykes' second at the end of the half, off the back of a deft tip by Paddy Jackson and a marvellous pass under pressure from Stokes, wrapped up the first-half bonus point and left Harlequins with some head-scratching to do.

But Irish did most of it, starting the second half as they did the first. Ben White, named in Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the Six Nations, darted through a gigantic hole beside a Harlequins maul and Dykes was on hand to seal his hat-trick.

Quins did pluck up a miniature comeback of their own – in which they earnt a losing bonus point – with Josh Bassett finishing off a storming Andre Esterhuizen charge and Dino Lamb shunting over from close range after sterling work from Joe Marler. But it was too much of a mountain to climb for the visitors. Marler saw yellow for a collapsed maul with Irish pressing for the kill, and Pearson's late step-and-surge continued the Exiles' mid-season resurgence.

Match details

Scoring sequence: 5-0 Cunningham-South try, 7-0 Jackson con, 12-0 Dykes try, 14-0 Jackson con, 14-7 Penalty try, 19-7 Stokes try, 21-7 Jackson con, 21-12 Allan try, 26-12 Dykes try, 28-12 Jackson con, 35-12 Dykes try, 35-17 Bassett try, 35-22 Lamb try, 35-24 Allan con, 40-24 Pearson try, 42-24 Jackson con.

London Irish: J Stokes (H Arundell 50); L Cinti, B van Rensburg (L Morisi 75), R Jennings, M Dykes; P Jackson, B White (J Powell 66); W Goodrick-Clarke (D Fischetti 34), A Creevy (M Willemse 45), O Hoskins (C Parker 65), R Simmons, A Coleman (A Ratuniyarawa 35), M Rogerson (c), T Pearson, C Cunningham-South (JM Gonzalez 50).
Yellow card: Dykes (21).
Harlequins: W Edwards (L Wallace 29); N David, O Beard (L Anyanwu 74), A Esterhuizen, J Bassett; T Allan, D Care (S Steele 74); J Marler, G Head (J Musk 45), W Louw (S Kerrod 54), D Lamb, I Herbst, S Lewies (c), W Evans, T Lawday (J Chisholm 57, F Baxter 71).
Replacements unused: H Hyde.
Yellow card: Marler (70).
Red card: Lewies (22).
Referee: M Carley.
Attendance: 13,351.

