Chandigarh reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh [India], November 13 (ANI): Chandigarh reported 93 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the total number of positive cases to 15,636, said Union Territory (UT) Health Department on Friday.

According to the UT Health Department, a total of 14,381 have been cured so far with active cases rising to 1,009. The death toll stands at 246 in the Union Territory.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)