Chandigarh: People happy with controlled air pollution after firecracker-less Diwali

Chandigarh [India], November 15 (ANI): Chandigarh's sector 22 woke up with fresh air and clean roads even after Diwali. Due to the blanket ban on bursting firecrackers, the city observed less pollution, residents said.

"This year we have witnesses better Diwali in terms of pollution. Due to a ban on bursting firecrackers in Chandigarh, the city has observed cleaner roads in compare to last few years," said a local.

"Chandigarh is already known as a clean city and we obeyed the government's guidelines. With this, we are waking up in a clean city even after Diwali the air also seems fresh. Incidents of fire have been also recorded less, it was a happy Diwali for all," said another local.

To keep a check on the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic due to possible health complications arising from pollution, the administration last week imposed a blanket ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the city with strict punishment.

On November 6, the administration banned the sale and use of firecrackers of all types with immediate effect and said that any violation will result in legal action.

"In exercise of the powers conferred on the undersigned as Chairperson of the Disaster Executive Committee of State Disaster Management Authority. I hereby order, a complete ban on sale or use of crackers of any kind, throughout the Union Territory of Chandigarh," the order by the UT administration reads.

These directions are issued as a containment measure to prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19, due to the polluted atmosphere created by bursting of crackers. The order said the ban will come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.

"Any violation of the orders will invite penal action under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 besides legal action under Section 188 of the 1PC and other provisions as applicable," the order stated. (ANI)