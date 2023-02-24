'The chances of Ukrainian soldiers returning to normal life are ruined - many are technically blind'

Tom Ogilvie-Graham in the military hospital in Kyiv - PROFESSOR ANDRII RUBAN

After serving as a Brigadier in the British Army for 30 years, Tom Ogilvie-Graham, 62, now manages an ophthalmic organisation, the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS), which has raised nearly €3 million in equipment and medical supplies in order to aid the Ukraine war effort.

Mr Ogilvie-Graham, who is equipped with a background of delivering aid in conflict and post-conflict zones, has personally seen equipment and supplies delivered to areas in Ukraine in dire need. “We wanted to help Ukrainian eye surgeons, and we felt we could target this a little bit better than just putting money in or general medical aid.”

Through reaching out to their network of eye surgeons in Ukraine, ESCRS quickly established what specific aid was needed the most and in which parts of the country. They then put forward €200,000 into buying essential drugs and medical instruments, and funded subsequent campaigns to onboard companies able to deliver the specialised equipment necessary to care for the eye injuries they were treating.



Mr Ogilvie-Graham explains how Ukrainian soldiers, who are unused to the idea of wearing eye protection in combat, are facing injuries to the eyes from artillery as they are constantly dealing with shrapnel. “Thirty per cent of major traumas involve eyes, and quite worryingly, it is very often several areas of damage to the eye - such as cornea trauma - and very often in both eyes.”

Despite having experienced delivering aid in conflict zones before, Mr Ogilvie-Graham describes how he could not help but be affected by what he saw in Ukraine: “You think you have seen a lot of conflict before, a lot of unpleasant things, you cannot help but be affected by it.

“Particularly for me, being ex-military, seeing young soldiers who just a few months ago were students, architects, doing any kind of job, and leading a normal life.

“Now, they are in uniform, which means they are soldiers, but the chances of them returning to normal life are, in many cases, ruined - as they are technically blind.”

Mr Ogilvie-Graham describes how it is not only regional trauma centres that are dealing with eye surgery, but also small eye surgery clinics who are also treating any serious cases that come their way, including soldiers.

“One of the things I have been pretty set on doing is ensuring that material we are providing gets to all the different centres that might need it - ranging from the main military hospital in Kyiv to quite small clinics in the areas like Izium that are under Russian occupation.

“Izium is the last place I went, and the hospital there is very nearly destroyed. They have been doing all the operations in cellars - and these are not pristine cellars - they have very poor temporary lighting set up, and it’s pretty filthy - that is where they have to do major operations. And they have a population of just a fraction of what it was before,” Mr Ogilvie-Graham said.

A Ukrainian doctor pauses in the destroyed surgery section of the hospital in Izium - Vadim Ghirda/AP

Performing surgery under war conditions provides a whole host of challenges. Mr Ogilvie-Graham described the constant barrage of blasts in the background, impacting the surgeries.

“Even as someone with a military background like mine and having been in quite a few operations worldwide, this is the only time I have ever heard anything on this scale.

“It is two major armies really throwing everything they have got at each other. So that is just there on the horizon. And it is ever-present. And that definitely has an impact,” Mr Ogilvie-Graham said.

During his visits to Ukraine, Mr Ogilvie-Graham found that despite the horrific conditions the surgeons were working under, the high morale of Ukrainians was awe-inspiring.

“One thing that is universal is all the people I deal with, of course there is a sadness to it, and it's not a nice situation, but universally the attitude is positive. It is: ‘what can we do to make things better now?’ There is a feeling that they are all in this together - that they have to win this war. And that they have to do everything possible to support their military.

“They get on with life, they know they are doing a good job, and it is really nice to be around people like that.”

Speaking about the war in Ukraine more broadly, Mr Ogilvie-Graham commented on the warm reception Britons that are helping in Ukraine receive: “Lots of other countries are helping, but the impression I get is that being British gets a smile.”

