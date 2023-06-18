The chances of the Eastern Atlantic disturbance becoming a cyclone are up to 90%

The National Hurricane Center has been tracking a tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean for a few days. Here are the details:

Where is the disturbance? Where is it going?

Disturbance No. 1 is “several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands,” the NHC says. It’s expected to head west at about 15 to 20 mph.

How strong is it? Will it get stronger?

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next day or two,” the NHC said Sunday at 8 a.m.

The chance of cyclone formation before Tuesday at 8 a.m. is up to 80%, and the chance of formation in the next seven days is put at 90%.

Will it affect Florida?

It’s way too soon to answer that. There aren’t even watches or warnings for the Eastern Caribbean yet.